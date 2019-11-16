On digging grave matters

By | Published: 16th Nov 2019 12:12 am 11:06 pm

Every state has a strong interest in buried sites of history and heritage, but this is a subject rife with problems. Who knows what kind of evidence may turn up? What if, having discovered suitable evidence at one level, the digging goes one layer further down and finds evidence that contradicts the first? Which historical ‘truth’ would be acceptable? What counts as evidence? The believer, the layperson and even the judiciary seek subterranean evidence.

Archaeological excavation is diverse in scope and aim. Biblical archaeology, for example, has been interested in providing evidence for the Bible. Thomas Davis writes in Shifting Sands: The Rise and Fall of Biblical Archaeology (2005): ‘Biblical archaeology was … a search for realia. It was an attempt to ground the historical witness of the Bible in demonstrable historical reality …’

Eric Cline (2009) elaborates: ‘Most biblical archaeologists do not deliberately set out to either prove or disprove elements of the Hebrew Bible or the New Testament through archaeology. Instead, they investigate the material culture of the lands and time periods mentioned in the Bible, and the people, places, and events discussed in those ancient texts, in order to bring them to life and to reconstruct the culture and history of the region.’

Marcus Milwright (2010) has introduced us to comparable work in Islamic archaeology. Remains, human and material, determine the futures of specific communities, as we now clearly know.

Deploying Past

Let us turn to human remains now.

In November 2018, workers digging the ground for a new building in the town of Mannar, Sri Lanka, stumbled across a mass grave of 230 skeletons. The identities of the dead are still being investigated. In any mass grave, lies buried not the bones of the dead, or the past, alone: the dig reveals how this past and the dead can and will be appropriated, employed and deployed to determine the future course of the survivors and the nation itself.

Archaeology and forensic anthropology have offered several novelists lots of creative sources. A famous text in forensic anthropological fiction is Michael Ondaatje’s Anil’s Ghost. Examining a skeleton, Anil the protagonist slowly traces not this skeleton’s history, but the trajectory of a nation’s traumatic past. The skeleton serves as a mobile record of state violence. In Lawrence Thornton’s Imagining Argentina, there is an accidental discovery of a mass grave, complete with the jewellery, shoes and personal objects of the murdered. In Isabel Allende’s Of Love and Shadows, again, bones interred in a cave speak of the tortures the persons underwent before execution.

The buried and disinterred bodies are made to speak their stories. They become material witnesses to a life, which would otherwise remain unnarrated, perhaps unnarratable. Memorials are built around such places of massacre and interment – and become the sites of a community’s mourning. In Sara Novic’s novel of the Serbian-Croatian wars, Girl at War, Ana Jurić is appalled that the memorial built for the dead has been defaced. Jurić’s anguish is over the manipulation by erasure, of cultural memory.

Must be Heard

Why do bones matter? Why is digging so crucial?

An answer is provided in the autobiography of one of the world’s most acclaimed forensic anthropologists. Clea Koff in The Bone Woman: A Forensic Anthropologist’s Search for Truth in the Mass Graves of Rwanda, Bosnia, Croatia, and Kosovo (2005) in the course of a lecture tells them: ‘our work influences the memories of families, as the dubious relief afforded by the contents of a body bag replaces fears and wonderings about missing relatives.’

Koff adds: ‘Forensic investigation alters the collective memory of postconflict communities …imagine the stories [by witnesses, of the government’s crimes] …proven by physical evidence of facts most indisputable: human bodies in a grave…’

Her work, she says, is to ‘help the voices [of the dead] be heard in courtrooms and history books’. The dead must be given the chance to speak. We see this need to get the dead to tell their stories in Horst Bienek’s ‘Our Ashes’. Here a ghost describes being killed and ‘quick-lime delet[ing] our faces’ (lime was used to destroy the bones of the dead during the Holocaust) and then concludes the poem with the evidentiary value of remnants:

We have chlorine in the eyes

And sand in the ears

And eternity grows silently in our bodies

When will our ashes speak?

Graves and buried remains are serious problem-sites. When they enable or revive memories, they provide evidence of a state’s actions.

To prevent digging through bone-sites that can then provide (post-mortem) evidence for a state’s reprehensible acts is, therefore, the goal of a state, which fears such a site. In Thornton’s Imagining Argentina, the team searching for evidence is described thus: ‘The members of the unit spoke only when necessary, conscious of being watched, isolated by their work that was binding everyone together as they dug into the country’s sorrow and its shame.’

When Writers Dig

Yet, one cannot not excavate, exhume. Like archaeologists, writers too dig deep into the past. In one of his justly famous poems, Irish Nobel laureate Seamus Heaney wrote:

Between my finger and my thumb

The squat pen rests; snug as a gun.

Under my window, a clean rasping sound

When the spade sinks into gravelly ground:

My father, digging. I look down…

Nicking and slicing neatly, heaving sods

Over his shoulder, going down and down

For the good turf. Digging.

Comparing his work with his father and forefathers, the poem’s speaker finds that he cannot match them:

Through living roots awaken in my head.

But I’ve no spade to follow men like them.

Between my finger and my thumb

The squat pen rests.

I’ll dig with it.

Heaney’s speaker resolves that he can dig with a pen. ‘Digging’ is a metaphor for more than just farming or poetry. In contemporary times, the dig often is about a future. It is about interpretations.

Thomas Davis says: ‘Only when the archaeological data themselves became recognised as dependent on interpretation for their meaning (in other words, no longer seen as purely objective data) did biblical archaeology lose its positivist foundation, and collapse.’

How we choose to interpret stonework, pillars, human remains is not about the artefacts: it is about us. The bones and remains can be made to tell the stories. History and evidence are rhetorical acts, appropriating the evidence to tell the story people want to tell/hear. When Heaney says he will dig with his pen, he is referencing the narration of memories, redacted, to suit what he needs to say. Bones, like all else, is a lexicon. It is up to us to decide how the lexicon can serve us best.

(The author is Professor, Department of English, University of Hyderabad)

