‘On Hands’ screened for UoH students

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: A documentary — ‘On Hands’ — featuring what hands mean to 20 persons who are pursuing various kinds of professions was exclusively screened for the students of Department of Communications, University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Directed by Lajwanti P Waghrey, an alumna from the Department of Communication, the documentary showcases what hands mean to professionals such as painter, sculptor, pot maker, guitarist, cook and so on. According to Lajwanti, the 80-minute documentary talks about how hands speak differently through varied jobs they are employed at.

According to UoH, through the documentary, Lajwanti was curious to find out if it was true that mankind was gradually moving away from using hands. The filmmaker said it was a very happy moment as she was back in her alma mater, watching one of her works with her juniors.

Her new project, Searching for Sparrows, is a Hyderabad-based film on the dangerous imprints that urbanisation has left on our natural habitats.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.