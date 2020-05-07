On son’s request, Rachakonda Police surprise Neredmet woman on birthday

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Hyderabad: Small gestures make life happy specifically during hard times like that of the current lockdown. Moreover when it comes from the near and dear.

Raj Lalith, an architect currently residing in San Franisco, USA and hailing from Neredmet, had sent an e-mail requesting Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat to convey birthday wishes to his mother on his behalf on Thursday.

Responding to the mail, Bhagwat directed the Neredmet police and arranged a surprise birthday cake to Manjulatha, Lalith’s mother.

Raghavendra Reddy, Sub-inspector and Eswaramma, woman police constable of Neredmet, visited Manjulatha’s home and celebrated her birthday.

Lalith expressed happiness over the gesture the Rachakonda Police and thanked the Commissioner and the officers of Neredmet police station for responding to his mail and arranging the surprise.

