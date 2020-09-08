On Teachers’ Day, kids don the role of their mentors

This year a unique concept of Green Wishes was introduced by children where they gifted plants as a symbol for the way a teacher nurtures a student’s life.

In a strained situation arising out of the Covid pandemic, the person who has not lost touch and who continues to have an undisturbed relation with the children is a teacher. The influence that teachers have on students lasts for eternity. Students of DPS Nacharam celebrated Teachers Day with pomp.

They took to the virtual platform and donned the role of teachers to highlight the role of teachers in students’ lives. The students thus took this opportunity to express their immense gratitude and appreciation towards their teachers. They showcased their talents and skills and presented a plethora of performances like dance, music, songs and craft work. Beautiful bookmarks were made by students. This year a unique concept of Green Wishes was introduced by children where they gifted plants as a symbol for the way a teacher nurtures a student’s life.

Students spoke about the importance of teachers saying that they don’t just impart subject knowledge but hold a very special place in the hearts of the children. The student-teacher relation outweighs the contribution of teachers’ subject knowledge. Be it a virtual platform or a physical school a teacher finds her way to get to her children.

Students felt that the warmth, love, compassion and simple smile of a teacher can alter the entire day of a student if he/she is having a bad one. Teachers aspire to make their students’ lives colourful and they know the true potential of each child which gives them a reason not to give up.

