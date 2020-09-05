On the camel’s back

Forgotten Australian history is now showcased in feature film called \”The Furnace\”

Venice: Australian director Roderick MacKay was blown away one day in 2014 viewing 19th century photographs of Muslim and Sikh men leading camels through his native country’s harsh desert outback. That sudden awareness of a forgotten part of Australia’s history is now the basis of the director’s first feature film, “The Furnace,” which premiered at the Venice film festival on Friday.

“I couldn’t believe what I was looking at,” MacKay said. “To see men in their traditional garb with a camel train behind them in the otherwise familiar outback was pretty revelatory.” Enter six years of work to bring the historical drama to the screen – including painstaking work piecing together dialogue spoken in Badimaya, a dying Aboriginal language.

“The Furnace” points a lens on forgotten Islamic and Sikh cameleers whose stories have been eclipsed by white settlers’ history. Set amid the late 19th century gold rush in Australia, the film follows a young cameleer from Afghanistan, Hanif (Ahmed Malek), who finds himself partnered with a bushman and fugitive thief Mal (David Wenham). Helped by Hanif’s camels and in pursuit by the law, the two embark on an odyssey through Western Australia’s inhospitable outback in search of a furnace to melt down stolen gold bars.

Cameleers from Afghanistan, Persia and the Punjab region stradling India and Pakistan — all dismissively referred to as “Ghans” by white settlers — were brought to Britain’s then-colony Australia to help cart goods through the desert, often on an indentured basis. “It’s a hugely important part of Australian history that not only is the rest of the world not so aware of, but Australians themselves aren’t aware,” MacKay said.