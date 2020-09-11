Once I set my mind to something, I’ll do it: Alaya F

Alaya had made her silver screen debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” this year.

Mumbai: Young actress Alaya F is looking back at her training days as she says she is still learning and growing.

“A lot of things in my training have been very, very hard for me and haven’t come necessarily naturally to me, but I’m still learning and still growing and I still have a long way to go from where I want to be,” she said.

“I think all my teachers have said this to me, that I am very stubborn because once I set my mind to something, I will do it no matter what. And even if I give up on it for like one day, the next day I’ll come back and want to do and want to do it even better,” she added.

Alaya had made her silver screen debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” this year.

The actress often takes to Instagram to share how she keeps challenging herself. She recently posted how she stepped out of her comfort zone for a fun dance.

Sharing a video of her dancing, she had posted on Instagram: “Tried to do a fun choreography in pencil heels with no cuts at all just push myself out of my comfort zone a little.”