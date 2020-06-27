Once lively Safilguda lake now turns an eyesore

By | Published: 12:14 am 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: Overgrown weed has taken over the Safilguda lake making the local residents wary of its impact and seek immediate action from the civic authorities in clearing it.

Residents in the colonies around the water body point out that the weed has taken over the lake completely and turning it into an ideal mosquito breeding ground.

“The entire lake is under a sheet of this unwanted growth aiding continuous breeding of mosquitoes. We are worried about,” a local said. The residents say they had complained to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) couple of months back but as the coronavirus pandemic stuck, no action has been taken so far.

“I have an elderly mother at home and we are really worried about the condition in the lake. Since the monsoon set in, the mosquitoes breeding has become a major issue and we fear the mosquitos could end up spreading diseases,” says Aditya Sharma, a resident of Krupa Complex.

“The GHMC told us it is the HMDA’s problem. We are also told that the weed could be plucked out only after monsoon rains fill the lake,” says Subba Rao, another resident.

The Safilguda Walkers Association had also approached the GHMC for a solution and awaits action to have the water body cleared of weed and of mosquitoes.

