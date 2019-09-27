Onco.com raises $7 mn

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: Onco.com, an internet aggregator for cancer care, completed $7 million in series A funding by Accel, Chiratae Venture (earlier known as IDG Ventures) and Dream Incubator.

Onco.com is an internet aggregator in healthcare specialising in cancer care. Through its network of world class oncologists, Onco.com provides personalised scientific advice to cancer patients at every stage of their journey. It manages their care end-to-end by connecting them with the relevant treatment centres, doctors and labs and provides solutions to their questions and concerns throughout their treatment journey. Onco.com envisions becoming a one stop platform for all cancer related needs for the patients and their family members.

The company aims to expand its customer base and scale up the operations globally. Currently over 30,000 patients from 18 countries actively use the platform. Onco.com will utilise the funds to build team, scale operations and expand customer outreach within India and internationally.

Commenting on the Series A funding, Rashie Jain, CEO and co-founder, Onco.com, said, “We are solving a very critical problem, that of “information gap” that every cancer patient and their family experiences. There are 3 million cancer patients getting treated in India alone and around 7 million cancer patients across Middle-east, Africa and Asia where our services are available presently. A significant number of patients struggle to get the right treatment advice or find the right doctors/hospitals that could eventually affect their outcomes and presently there is no credible source of information that guides the patients to right treatment plan, doctors and hospitals and this creates a state of confusion and despair.”

Dr Amit Jotwani, co-founder of Onco.com and chief of medical affairs says, “Every year around 1.5 million new cases of cancer are reported in India and as more and more advancements come in the field of cancer, it will become critical for patients to be empowered with more personalized treatment guidance so that they can embark on this journey with confidence. With our platform we aim to enable the patients with the best treatment options and critical medical advisory through our multidisciplinary approach and network of cancer type specific expert oncologists and hospitals to ensure that every patient has the best chance at recovery.”

The company currently has a network of over 1,500 oncologists from India and United States of America; over 500 treatment centres (including specialty hospitals and chemo infusion centers) across India and pan-India network of diagnostic labs with cutting edge technology. Onco.com handles around 10,000 unique cancer cases month on month across different geographies. Onco.com also offers complimentary treatment advice to children under 14 years. Until now, the company has assisted over 100 children with cancer.

