One arrested for “anti-national” messages on WhatsApp group in Bihar

He was arrested after sleuths of Cyber Cell nabbed him and handed him over to Bettiah Police.

By Author  |  Published: 31st Jul 2019  2:01 pm
One arrested for "anti-national" messages on WhatsApp group in Bihar

West Champaran: Bihar Police arrested a person for allegedly instigating “anti-national” sentiments and threatening “communal harmony” on a WhatsApp group.

He was arrested after sleuths of Cyber Cell nabbed him and handed him over to Bettiah Police.

“One person is arrested for anti-national posts on WhatsApp group. His posts are also a threat to communal harmony and religious fabric. Cyber Cell arrested him and handed him to Bettiah Police,” said Jayant Kant, SP Bettiah.

Further investigation is underway.