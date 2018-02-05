One arrested with chloral hydrate worth Rs 5 lakh in Nizamabad

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad District Excise Task Force on Monday arrested one of the most wanted Chloral Hydrate smugglers Gandam Srinivas Goud and seized 180 kg Chloral Hydrate worth Rs 5 lakh along with his car at Pochampadu crossroads in Nizamabad district.

According to David Ravikanth, Nizamabad Excise Superintendent, Goud was one of the most wanted smugglers in Nizamabad district and he was supplying Chloral Hydrate to prepare illicit liquor at various places in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, and Nirmal districts.

District Excise Task Force team was keeping a watch on Pochampadu crossroads, that’s when they caught Goud carrying with 60 kg of Chloral Hydrate in his car, after that excise officials conducted a raid on his office at Akkapoor of Nirmal district and seized another 120 kg of Choral Hydrate.

The Excise Superintendent said already six cases were there against Goud, among them two were from Nizamabad and Armoor, and, another two cases were from Morthad and Nirmal.

He said he purchased Choral Hydrate from Dharmabad and Biloli areas of Maharashtra and was supplying it to people in Nizamabad, Nirmal, and Kamareddy districts. Excise officials imposed PD Act on him in 2015.