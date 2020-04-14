One catastrophe, three premises

By | Published: 14th Apr 2020 12:09 am 11:59 pm

News reports are replete with the consequences of the pandemic. Many rightly point out how migrant workers, the informal sector and the working-classes are likely to be adversely impacted by the rapidly spreading pandemic.

With enforced curfews and social distancing measures, numerous issues come to the fore in the battle – pardon the military metaphor – against the virus. Three propositions emerge in the pathogenic scenario.

Equivalence of Disasters

The ongoing pandemic alerts us to the interdependence and mutually assured destruction – as the pandemic meme tells us, for the first time in history, ‘united we fall, divided we stand’! – across the world.

Discussing the ‘equivalence’ of disasters, philosopher Jean-Luc Nancy says: ‘catastrophes are no longer separable from their technological, economic, and political implications or repercussions’. Even in an earthquake, ‘we cannot deny telluric or meteorological forces. Nor can we deny the inextricable tangle of technologies, politics, and economies with the movements of these forces’. The “interconnection, an intertwining, even a symbiosis of technologies, exchanges, movements, which makes it so that a flood—for instance—wherever it may occur, must necessarily involve relationships with any number of technical, social, economic, political intricacies.”

This is not to say the tsunami, Bhopal, Chernobyl, Fukushima and the Covid pandemic are identical in their effects. Nancy – and he is speaking of Fukushima, in After Fukushima: The Equivalence of Catastrophes (2015) – is implying that, in capitalist modernity, the very interconnectedness of our existence produces the equivalence of catastrophes. That is, the generalised connections making up our world produces a ‘humanity that is now headed toward a generalised catastrophe, or at least is now capable of one’.

‘Theory and practice arises out of confrontation with such overwhelming inequality as the nuclear brings’, write Drew Milne and John Kinsella in the journal Angelaki, on ‘nuclear criticism’ (2017). Philosophy and theory emerge from the state of exception and emergency instituted by the state (as Giorgio Agamben has argued in his response to the pandemic), exacerbating inequality. In Wolf Dombrowsky’s formulation: ‘disasters do not cause effects. The effects are what we call a disaster’. This is yet another instantiation of the equivalence of catastrophe: all disasters promote greater iniquities in the world. The pandemic’s effects are heightened inequalities: this is the disaster.

Matters of Speed

Iniquity is also palpable in the race for vaccines and, not to forget, food supplies and medicines all over the world, documented now in reports from New York to New Delhi. One observes something else in play.

Who will have the first breakthrough in understanding the biography of the virus in its entirety? Who can produce the vaccine first? Who can ensure the manufacture of masks, ventilators and other safety devices for healthcare workers at the fastest rate possible? Which nation can ensure quarantine first? When China built a speciality hospital in ten days to house the Covid victims, it was a record of sorts. All of the above are matters of speed.

Governments were praised for the speed with which they instituted safety measures, hygiene regimens and lockdowns. Organisations that responded fast to producing testing measures were also praised. Decision-making, like the diagnosis – early detection, if one rushed to the test centre when the symptoms appeared – was about speed. Even the stockpiling of medicines, masks and food is about speed.

The speed at which the virus is racing across nations, peoples and cultures has to be matched, at some point, by speedy decisions, speedy quarantines and speedy diagnostics and therapeutic measures. Humanity races against the virus, although at this point, the virus is clearly far ahead in terms of its speed of transmission (although panic and rumour spread faster). The battle against the virus is a battle for superior speed.

Distance and Deterrence

In order to ensure, to persuade, people to observe distancing, we invent a dissuasive rhetoric. What deters the pathogen from spreading, we are told hourly, is social distancing. Distance is at least partially a deterrent. To deter people from gathering – to keep their distance – is a huge task. The rhetoric of dissuasion – which is actually persuading people to not do something – is part of the public culture today.

To deter people, to dissuade them, is a mode of gaining time: to gain as much time as possible, to defer the infection for as long as we can, that is the goal. Deterrence is the prophylactic until such time as a therapeutics is available.

At this point, deterrence is all we have in the midst of the pandemic. Here, the logic of pandemic operations is like in the case of nuclear war: we can only dissuade people, deter them, from employing nukes by convincing them of mutually assured destruction.

To defer disease is to deter people from coming together. This is a postponement of the very sign of the disease. The meaning of Covid is to be kept at a distance from our-selves, defer it as long as possible. All the while we are, however, aware that the effects of this deterrence and its twin, distancing, are incalculable, given how much it relies, as all deterrence does, on chance (as the philosopher reminds us in ‘No Apocalypse, Not Now’, 1987).

In other words (or more accurately, with specific words), we find ourselves wrapped in a rhetoric that conjoins distance with deterrence and safety, and proximity with disease and destruction.

This pandemic has exploded our consciousness, to adapt an idea and phrase from Michael Marder and Anaïs Tondeur’s fantastic The Chernobyl Herbarium: Fragments of an Exploded Consciousness (2016). Marder writes in what could be a description of the current scene:“What exploded in Chernobyl was more than a nuclear reactor. Its ultimate casualty was the future of human dwelling in what we succinctly term our natural environment... It was symptomatic of the loss of a world where one could still breathe, live, and just be, the loss which could be sudden, triggered by an explosion, or gradual as in the case of global climate change. If practical consciousness lets us move quite effortlessly in our physical milieu, then the collapse of our immediate environment necessarily results in the detonation of consciousness. That is when thinking really begins.”

To dissuade is a form of persuasion: one has to persuade somebody that something must not be done. Dissuasion therefore is deterrence.

(The author is Professor, Department of English, University of Hyderabad)

