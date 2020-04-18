One Covid-19 positive case reported in Nalgonda on Saturday

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Nalgonda: A woman was found to be COVID-19 positive in Nalgonda on Saturday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 13 in the district. The new positive cases as reported from Shanthinagar area on Devarakonda road in Nalgoda town.

As there was no case for consecutive seven days till Friday, the officials were taking a case reported on Sunday. The officials were shifted the husband of the woman, also to isolation centre in the district government hospital and making efforts to trace her contacts.

