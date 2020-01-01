One day, one million followers for Shilpa Shetty

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to thank one million fans who have followed her on TikTok in just one day. The actor shared a video where she, along with her husband Raj Kundra, can be seen enacting the Maine Pyar Kiya song Dil deewana bin sajna ke, with a funny twist.

Her video is meant to be a double celebration because the Salman Khan-Bhagyashree starrer had released on December 29 in 1989, exactly 30 years ago.

Shilpa mentioned that Maine Pyar Kiya is her all time favourite movie.

“Expectation VS Reality ! #Kalyug hai bhai!! What I didn’t expect is 1 million followers on #TikTok in a day, OMG!! Heartfelt gratitude to all. Celebrating #30yrs of #mainepyarkiya. My all time favourite film.. forever @bhagyashree.online @beingsalmankhan @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sabbir24x7 @sonypicturesin @sonypicsprodns,” Shilpa captioned the video.

On the work front, the 44-year-old actor is preparing for her comeback film Nikamma, a romantic comedy action movie directed by Sabbir Khan. The film marks Shilpa’s comeback to Bollywood after 13 years and is scheduled top open on June 5.