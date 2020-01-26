One-day workshop on Inter public exams held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:21 pm

Hyderabad: A one-day training-cum-workshop on the forthcoming Intermediate Public Examinations was conducted for all the District Intermediate Education Officers of the State.

The District Intermediate Education Officers from all the 33 districts, officers and staff of the Board participated in the workshop which was conducted as per the recommendation of the three-member committee and directions of the Education Minister, Chief Secretary and Education Secretary.

Commissioner and Secretary, Intermediate Education, Syed Omer Jaleel detailed the role and duties of the district officers and district examination committees for the smooth conduct of examination. He asked the officials to be available in the headquarters and remain in touch with the district Collectors.

Jaleel also sought coordination meetings chaired by the district Collectors with officers of various departments including revenue, police, medical, RTC, electricity, school education, postal and the BNSL, according to a press release.

Ethics and Human Values examination would be held on January 28 from 10 am to 1 pm and Environmental Education examination on January 30 from 10 am to 1 pm.

The software for all these exam modules has been developed by the CGG and hall tickets of the students, question papers and marks award list have been placed in the college login, the release said. The method for downloading question papers, award list and handling for examiners data were demonstrated in detail, the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter