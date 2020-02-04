One dead, 15 injured in tractor accident in Suryapet

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Suryapet: One agricultural labourer died on the spot while 15 others were injured when the tractor in which they were travelling turned turtle at Aipur village of Athmakur(S) mandal in the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Bayya Lingamma (60). One of the injured, Bayya Upendra (21) suffered serious injuries and has been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. His condition is said to be serious. All the victims belong to Mukkudu Devulapally village in the district.

According to the police, about 25 agricultural labourers were on their way back home from Machanapally village of Nuthankal mandal, after working on a chilli farm. The tractor was provided by the land owner. The accident occured when the tractor was hit by another speeding tractor at Aipur village. The injured were shifted to general hospital at Suryapet for treatment. Athmakur (S) police filed a case and taken up investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .