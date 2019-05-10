One dead, 2 injured in wall collapse in Karimnagar

By | Published: 7:07 pm

Karimnagar: A daily wage labourer died and two others received injuries when a wall of an under-construction apartment building collapsed on them on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred while the labourers were digging a pit for a septic tank besides the apartment at Ashoknagar areas in Karimnagar town at around 3 pm.

The police identified the deceased as Yakamma, (50), a resident of Thirumala Nagar of Karimangar town. A total of eight labourers were working at the spot when the incident occurred. The injured persons were admitted in hospital.