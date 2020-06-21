One dead, 3 injured in road accident in Sangareddy

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Sangareddy: A 35-year-old man was killed and three others were injured when an RTC bus hit an autorickshaw at Annasagar near Jogipet town in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

The victim was identified as B Eshwaraiah, a resident of Nerdikunta village. The autorickshaw was proceeding to Nerdikunta village form Jogipet town while the bus was heading to Hyderabad from Narayankhed.

The injured were rushed to Area Hospital, Jogipet. A case was registered by Jogipet Police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .