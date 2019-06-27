One dead after car rams bike on NH44 near Wanaparthy

By | Published: 10:45 am

Wanaparthy: One person was killed and another injured when a car rammed into their motorbike on NH44 near Pebbair mandal headquarters on Thursday morning.

According to Pebbair ASI Jayanna, Ravi Yadav and Harish, both residents of Bijinavemula village of Nandikotkur mandal in Kurnool district, had come to Pebbair to attend a function at Vallapureddy function hall in the mandal headquarters.

While they were heading towards national highway to go towards Kothakota after attending the function, they tried to cross the national highway but failed to see a speeding car which was also going towards Kothakota.

The car rammed the bike, which skidded on the road for 30 metres and got totally burnt. Ravi, who was critically injured, died while undergoing treatment at Wanaparthy Government Hospital. Harish also sustained serious injuries and was being treated at the hospital. Three passengers in the car also sustained minor injuries.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter