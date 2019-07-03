One dead in bee attack on funeral procession in Karimnagar

By | Published: 1:29 am

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, a 57-year-old person died when a swarm of honey bees attacked a funeral procession in Garshakurthi village of Gangadhara mandal on Wednesday.

Kolakani Lachaiah succumbed to the stings by the swarm of bees that attacked the funeral procession of a relative, also named Kolakani Lachaiah, by a strange quirk of fate. Lachaiah, who received severe injuries in the attack, died while being shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Karimnagar.

Four more persons sustained serious injuries while 40 others escaped with minor injuries. The funeral was being held for Lachaiah who died in a road accident near Kothapalli on Monday, and the bees attacked when the procession reached Ammakunta, near the village graveyard. The injured were shifted to Karimangar hospital.

