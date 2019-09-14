One dead in Nalgonda accident

By | Published: 5:26 pm

Nalgonda: A 50-year-old person died when a lorry rammed his moped on the outskirts of Nemmani of Narketpally mandal in the district on Saturday.

The victim was identified as K Narsimha Chari, a resident of Bajakunta village in the district. He died on the spot when the lorry coming from the opposite direction colllided head-on with his moped. Chari was on the way to Narketpally from Bajakunta when the accident occured.

On getting information, Narketpally police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Government hospital in Nalgonda for postmortem. The police have filed a case and took up investigation.

