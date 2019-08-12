One dead in road accident at Suryapet

By | Published: 10:51 pm 11:34 pm

Suryapet: One person died after a TSRTC bus rammed into his motorcycle near Indiramma Colony in Suryapet town on Monday.

The victim was identified as K Saidulu (36), a native of Suryapet town. The accident took place when the TSRTC bus, which was heading towards Suryapet from Miryalaguda, hit the motorcycle from behind, killing Saidulu on the spot. Suryapet town police filed a case and took up the investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .