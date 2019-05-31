One dead, two injured in sand quarry embankment collapse in Nalgonda

By | Published: 6:03 pm

Nalgonda: One labourer died and two others were injured when an embankment at an illegal sand quarry collapsed on them at Dorepally village of Kanagal mandal in the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Dasari Sahadevudu (28), a native of Dorepally village. Another two labourers, Dasari Prasanth and Dasari Ganesh, were also injured in the incident. When they were loading the sand into a tractor, the embankment suddenly collapsed on them resulting. Prashath, who received serious injuries, has been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. Ganesh, who received minor injuries, was shifted to a nearby hospital by the local people for treatment.

Kanagal police have filed a case and have taken up investigation.

