One detained in NRSC staffer’s death in Hyderabad

Published: 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: Mystery still shrouds the death of S Suresh Kumar, an employee of the ISRO-National Remote Sensing Centre, whose body was found in his flat at SR Nagar on Tuesday.

According to sources, the SR Nagar police have detained one person for questioning in connection with the investigation.

Suresh Kumar, an officer working with the photo division of the NRSC Balanagar division, was staying in a flat on Dharam Karam Road in SR Nagar while his wife was working in Chennai. On Tuesday morning, Suresh was found dead with a head injury in his flat.

It is learnt that one Srinivas, who is a friend of Suresh Kumar, had contacted him the previous evening and was along with him. The police are reportedly questioning him to know more about the circumstances that led to the death of Suresh Kumar. Police have ruled out any connection with his profession to the murder.

The police have sought the Call Detail Record of Suresh’s mobile numbers and are trying to check his activity from Monday evening when he was last seen by the other occupants of the apartment.

On Wednesday, the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy was conducted at Gandhi Hospital mortuary. The police sent viscera samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.

