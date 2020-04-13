One dies as 61 new Covid-19 cases reported in Telangana on Monday

By | Published: 10:30 pm 10:34 pm

Hyderabad: In a sudden surge in the number of coronavirus positive cases, the health officials on Monday said swab samples of 61 more persons tested positive for Covid-19. A Covid-19 positive person also has died on Monday, taking the overall number of fatalities to 17 and total number of coronavirus positive cases to 592 in Telangana.

So far, out of the 592 cases, nearly 103 Covid-19 positive cases have recovered and were discharged while 17 persons have died. At present, there are 472 active Covid-19 positive cases admitted to various designated hospitals in Hyderabad.

Realising the gradual rise in cases of Covid-19, health officials in Hyderabad are in a State of high alert and all arrangements are in place to test 1100 swab samples per day in the six diagnostic laboratories in Hyderabad.

Senior health officials said that ground work has already been done to provide treatment and isolation facilities to all Covid-19 positive patients in Hyderabad. The Gandhi Hospital alone has a capacity to provide treatment to 1400 positive patients in Hyderabad.

There are other designated hospitals in Hyderabad including District Hospital, King Koti, Gachibowli Hospital, Hyderabad, Nature Cure Hospital, Begumpet, Government Nizamia General Hospital, Charminar, Government Ayurveda Hospital, Erragadda, Government Ayurveda Teaching Hospital, Warangal and DK Government Homeo Hospital, Ramanthapur with an overall capacity of over 3000 beds.

