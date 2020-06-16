One dies of coronavirus, another turns positive in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 11:15 am

Mahabubnagar/Wanaparthy/Jogulamba Gadwal: A Covid-19 patient aged 60 years and a resident of Moosapet mandal headquarters died while undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital. On Monday, a 60-year-old woman from Shahsaab Gutta locality was also found positive to coronavirus.

A native of Gonapadu village who has been working at ESI Hospital in Hyderabad, who had come to his village couple of days ago was also found positive to the virus, after his tests came out on Monday. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Even in Wanaparthy district where there were no positive cases reported since the beginning of lockdown, the first positive case was confirmed on Monday. A resident of Surayapally village of Ghanpur mandal, who had fallen from a tree 45 days ago, had gone for a surgery at Osmania General Hospital.

Before the surgery, when the doctors tested him for Covid-19, he was found positive to the virus, halting his surgery for the time being. He is currently being treated for coronavirus and it has been observed that he may have contracted the deadly virus at Osmania General Hospital, where he was admitted for the past 45 days.

