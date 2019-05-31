One dies of suffocation in Nalgonda

By | Published: 11:01 pm 11:07 pm

Nalgonda: Due to poisonous gases, a painter died of suffocation while another fell unconscious when applying a leak proof coating inside an overhead water tank of Mission Bhageeratha at Mall village in the district on Friday.

The duo was identified as A Vijay (19), a native of Madgula in Ranga Reddy district and his co-worker Sudhakar.

According to Mall Sub-Inspector Shanker Reddy, the two painters got into the water tank of Mission Bhageeratha around 11 am to apply leak proof paint. When the duo did not come out of the overhead water tank, another co-worker grew suspicious and alerted the locals who found them in an unconscious condition and rushed them to a nearby local hospital. The doctors declared Vijay as brought dead while Sudhakar is said to be out of danger. A case has been registered and probe is on, said the officer.

