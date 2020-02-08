One electrocuted at Medaram

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Mulugu: One woman aged around 45 years died of electrocution near Jampanna Vagu at Medaram jatara on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Godam Laxmi of Durshed village in Karimnagar district. She came to jatara three days ago along with her family members. The incident took place when people tried to shield themselves from the rain by going into a shed. The temporary power lines snapped and fell on her killing her on the spot. Two others also sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter