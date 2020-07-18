One held for theft in Hyderabad; three bikes, Rs 2 lakh recovered

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Hyderabad: A man, allegedly involved in 10 theft cases, was arrested by the Chaitanyapuri police on Saturday. The police recovered three motorcycles worth Rs 2 lakh from him.

The arrested person was identified as Shaik Abdul alias Bhaji (22), a native of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. “He moved around in localities during the night and broke into houses. He also stole two-wheelers parked outside houses,” said Sunpreet Singh, DCP, LB Nagar.

Shaik Abdul was involved in eight cases in Chaitanyapuri and one each in Uppal and Saroornagar. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

