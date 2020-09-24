One held with 2kg ganja in Peddapalli

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Peddapalli: Sultanabad police busted a ganja circulation gang and detained one of its members on Thursday. A total of 2 kg of ganja worth of Rs 40,000 and a bike were seized from him.

Based on reliable information, local police conducted vehicle check at Sastry Nagar of Sultanabad on Thursday morning and found two persons moving on a bike. On seeing the police, one of them fled from the spot and the police detained the other person identified as Mohammed Asifuddin, a native of Thigalaguttapalli of Karimnagar.

Asifuddin, who used to work as a technician in a water plant in Amberpet in Hyderabad, has been staying at home for the last five months due to lockdown.

Asifuddin and his friend Sheshi decided to sell ganja in the surrounding areas of Karimnagar to make some money.

