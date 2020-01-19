One-horned rhino in Hyderabad Zoo adopted

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: As part of the animal adoption programme, a female one-horned rhinoceros was adopted by Khurshid Tahseen, daughter of Dr Azeem Khan, a retired assistant director with Animal Husbandry department.

On Sunday, Dr Khan handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to the N Kshitija, curator, Nehru Zoological Park for adoption of the rhino named Saraswati, for a period of one year.

Appreciating the gesture, Kshitiha, for showing keen interest in adopting a female rhinoceros for a period of one year, thereby strengthening Wildlife Conservation programme in zoo.

