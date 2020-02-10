One injured in paint containers blast in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: One person was injured in an explosion occurred while shifting old paint containers at Ramoji Film City on Sunday morning. According to the police, the incident took place when a few workers were shifting old paint containers in the Ramoji Film City premises around 7.30 am.

The victim Rao Saheb Moreh, a native of Nanded in Maharashtra, was carrying a paint container when it exploded.

“We suspect the paint container might have fallen on the ground and due to the impact of the fall, there could have been a chemical reaction resulting in an explosion,” said S Devender, Station House Officer (Abdullapurmet).

The injured person was rushed to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. On information the Abdullapurmet police along with forensic experts visited the scene. The police collected a few boxes to ascertain the content. It may be recalled that a similar incident took place at Musheerabad on Saturday morning resulting in serious injuries to a rag picker.

