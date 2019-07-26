One killed, 10 injured in bus-lorry collision in Bhupalpally

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: One person was killed and 15 others seriously injured when a TSRTC Bhupalpally depot bus collided with a land lorry coming from the opposite direction near Annaram cross roads in Mahadevpur mandal on Friday. The bus was going to Kaleshwaram from Bhupalpally.

According to RTC sources, there were about 40 passengers on the bus. It is said that driver Mamidishetty Satish tried to negotiate a pothole and hit the sand lorry. Panaganti Sammaiah (40), a resident of Chelpur village near Bhupalpally, who was critically injured, was shifted to government hospital at Mahdevpur where he succumbed to injuries. He was sitting just behind the driver. Some of the critically injured, including the driver, have been shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter