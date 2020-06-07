One killed, 5 injured as RTC bus, lorry collide in Mancherial

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Mancherial: A lorry driver died and five passengers of a TSRTC bus were injured in a head-on collision between the bus and a sand-laden tipper lorry at Kannepalli village in Dandepalli mandal on Sunday.

Dandepalli Sub-inspector G Srikanth said the deceased was identified as Ravi (35), a native of Nizamabad district. The injured passengers included Gugloth Yashoda and Sheshu Kumar of Jannaram, Radhakrishna from Dharmapur in Jagtial district and Allola Tirupati, driver of the bus. One of the injured was shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar.

The truck driver, who was trapped in the cabin which was mangled by the impact of the collision, was extricated by the police. He died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mancherial. The passengers suffered minor injuries and were rushed to a government hospital in Luxettipet while the driver was admitted to a private hospital in Mancherial headquarters.

The bus, carrying 17 passengers, was coming from Hyderabad, while the lorry was moving in the opposite direction. Further investigations are on.

