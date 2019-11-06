One killed after RTC bus hits bike in Jangaon

By | Published: 7:39 pm

Jangaon: A man was killed while his wife injured after the two-wheeler on which the duo was travelling collided with a TSRTC bus on the Nidigonda bridge in the district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Thodeti Yadagiri (46) and the injured was Laxmibai. While Yadagiri, a driver, died on the spot due to head injury, his wife sustained injuries and was taken to Jangaon area hospital.

Due to the ongoing road widening works of the NH-163, the bridge is being reconstructed and a narrow diversion road was laid to facilitate the construction works. Raghunathpally SI S Venu Gopal said both the vehicles had an head-on collision. The couple was on their way to Hyderabad from Nidigonda while the RTC bus was bound to Hanamkonda. The temporary driver of the State-run bus immediately fled the spot and the police are on a lookout for the absconding driver.

