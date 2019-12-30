One killed, another injured in crude bomb explosion in Adilabad

By | Published: 4:46 pm

Adilabad: A person was killed and another person sustained injuries when country-made bombs, used for hunting wild boars, exploded at a junction in Utnoor mandal centre on Monday.

The persons were carrying the explosives on a motorbike. Sources said that the man killed was Manirao (35), a native of Maharashtra and the injured also belonged to the neighboring state.

Manirao died on the spot as his body parts were scattered due to the impact the explosion.

The pillion rider received minor injuries in the mishap. The bombs usually explode when pressure is applied on them. It is yet to be ascertained as to why were they carrying the explosives and where they were going. Policemen rushed to the spot and seized four more crude bombs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter