One killed, another injured in road mishap in Medchal

Hyderabad: One person died on the spot while another was injured when the truck they were travelling in was hit by another truck from behind on the Outer Ring Road in Medchal here late on Monday.

According to police, one Latheef Ahmed Khan (26), a trader, along with driver Mohd. Naseeruddin were returning from Tirupati and going towards Utnoor along the ORR after loading mangoes when the mishap occurred.

When they reached near the 44 km signboard on the ORR, Naseeruddin was driving the vehicle slowly due to low air in tyres. Police said he was driving the vehicle on the left side to go to point no. 6, when the rashly driven truck hit them.

Ahmed Khan who was sitting beside the driver suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Naseeruddin escaped with minor injuries. The driver of the second truck Rakesh Kumar was taken into custody.

The Medchal police booked a case of negligence causing death and injuries.