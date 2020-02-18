One killed as car falls off flyover in Hyderabad, again

By | Published: 10:04 am

Hyderabad: A 23 year-old man died and four others sustained injuries when a car fell from the Balkampet flyover early on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Mohd Sohail, a resident of Sanathnagar.

The accident occurred around 2 a.m. when six persons were reportedly traveling in a car when they lost control while negotiating the vehicle and it fell off the flyover. Sohail died while the other five passengers were injured in the accident.

Inquiries by the police revealed the six persons, all friends, were returning to Sanathnagar after visiting a few places in the northern side of the city when the accident took place. One of the friends Sunil was driving the car when the incident happened.

A case was registered by the Sanathnagar police and investigation taken up.

In November last year, a driver had lost control and his car had fallen off the flyover near Gachibowli, killing a woman pedestrian.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter