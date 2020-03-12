One killed as car mows down bike in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:31 pm

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of rash and reckless driving, a car went out of control and hit two men, killing one on the spot and injuring another in Miyapur here on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the morning, when Razaak and Haji, both friends from Musheerabad, were proceeding on a motorcycle to their houses. They were hit by the rashly driven car at Miyapur junction.

While Razaak suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot, Haji was injured in the mishap. He was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital where he is being treated.

The Miyapur police are investigating.

