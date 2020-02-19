One killed as car runs into pedestrians in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:57 am

Hyderabad: A 40 year-old man died while two others sustained injuries when a speeding car lost control and ran into a group of people at Miyapur early on Wednesday.

Mohd Afsar, a resident of BHEL was standing in front of a pan shop on the Hafizpet road when the car driven by one person ran into pedestrians standing on the roadside.

Afsar sustained injuries and died while two others were shifted to hospital. The police said the driver apparently lost control over the car as he was overspeeding.

The police took the driver into custody.

