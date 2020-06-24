One killed as lorry plunges into valley in Asifabad

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A youngster was killed on the spot and another sustained serious injuries when a lorry carrying urea bags plunged in a valley on Kerameri ghats in Kerameri mandal on Wednesday.

Medical condition of the injured is said to be critical. Kerameri police said that the deceased was Ameer Khan (20), a cleaner of the lorry. The injured was driver of the vehicle. Ameer received fatal injuries on his head and body when the lorry fell in the valley after the driver lost control over it at a dangerous curve on the ghat road, resulting in instantaneous death for him.

The driver too had head injuries and fractured his limbs in the mishap. He was shifted to district headquarters hospital.

The urea bags laden lorry was coming from Adilabad to Asifabad at the time of mishap. Policemen rushed to the spot and shifted the body of the cleaner to the government hospital for autopsy. A case was registered against the driver and investigations were taken up.

