One killed as RTC bus ploughs through passenger platform in Kamareddy

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Kamareddy: One person was killed and three others were injured seriously when a rashly-driven TSRTC bus ploughed through a passenger platform at Kamareddy bus stand on Friday.

The passengers were waiting at the platform when the speeding bus mowed them down. The deceased was identified as Lakshman (35), a native of Fareedpet village of Machareddy mandal. He died on the spot.

On receiving information about the accident, Kamareddy police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to Kamareddy government hospital for treatment. The body was also shifted to the hospital for postmortem.

Rajesh, on of the passengers waiting for a bus at the platform, said the bus from Hyderabad arrived at the bust stand at high speed. “The accident occured due to the negligence of the driver. A case should be registered against him and disciplinary action should also be taken,” he said.

Other passengers also expressed their ire over RTC officials, stating that such accidents had become common place, and had happened earlier too. They were also peeved that the RTC officials had not learnt any lessons from earlier accidents.

