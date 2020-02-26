One killed, four injured in detonator explosion in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: A worker was killed and four others were injured when a detonator exploded at IDL Explosives Limited (earlier, the Explosives Division of Gulf Oil Corporation) in Kukatpally here on Wednesday. The incident occurred when the workers were in the explosives section, police said.

The victim was identified as E. Vasudeva Sharma (62), resident of Beerappaguda in Uppal, and the injured as G. Padmarao (62) from JPN Nagar in Miyapur, Raju (51) from Warasiguda in Secunderabad, M.Harikanth (38) from New Bowenpally and Naveen Kumar (35) from Mohan Nagar.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the afternoon when the workers were operating in the section located in Block No. 46- C. “The detonator in the section suddenly exploded resulting in injuries to those present in the surroundings. While Vasudeva Sharma who was severely injured died on the spot, others escaped with injuries,” police said.

Other workers who heard the explosion rushed to the block and found things scattered and the workers on the floor. They informed the management and the Kukatpally police.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a techical glitch led to the explosion. While Padmarao and Raju suffered grievous injuries, Harikanth and Naveen Kumar suffered minor injuries. They were immediately shifted to ESI Hospital in Erragadda and are being treated.

They have been kept under observation and their condition is said to be stable. The Kukatpally police took up investigation and the officials said necessary action would be initiated against those found responsible for the mishap. Vasudeva Sharma’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

