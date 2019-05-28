One killed, four injured in road accident on NH 65

By | Published: 10:42 am

Suryapet: One person was killed and four others injured in a road accident on National Highway 65 at Moddula Cheruvu near Munagala in the district on wee hours of Tuesday.

The road accident has taken place when a private bus, which was going towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad, has hit the roadside parked lorry from the back side. One person died on the spot and four persons, who were traveling in the bus, were received injuries.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Kodad for treatment. The details of the victims yet to be known.

