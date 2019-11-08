One killed, four injured in road mishap in Suryapet

By | Published: 7:23 pm 7:24 pm

Suryapet: A person died and four sustained injuries in an accident at Barakathgudem of Munagala mandal on National Highway 65 in the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Anil Saroj (21). Aravind Saroj, Saan Saroj, Kishan Saroj and Vijay Gowtham suffered injuries in the accident. They were on their way to Mumbai from Hyderabad when the accident occurred. The driver while attempting to overtake an SUV hit the vehicle in front, rammed into the road divider and turned turtle.

According to the police, the injured were shifted to a hospital. Anil Saroj died while undergoing treatment and the condition of the four injured persons was said to be out of danger.

Munagala police filed a case and took up investigation.

