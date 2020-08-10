One killed in road accident in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:26 am

Hyderabad: One person was killed in a road accident at Nallakunta early on Monday morning. According to the police, the man was going on a motorcycle when the vehicle skidded and the victim fell on the road near the Bajaj electronics showroom.

He died on the spot. Police suspect that he had applied sudden brakes and the vehicle slipped on the road as it was raining.

The police have shifted the body to Osmania Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. The police registered a case and are investigating.

