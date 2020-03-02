One killed in accident on PVNR Expressway

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: One person was killed and two others sustained injuries when a car rammed into the divider on the PVNR Expressway at Attapur on Sunday morning.

According to the police, Mohd Waseem, 31, a welding worker from Aghapura was going along with his colleagues, Imtiyaz and Rizwan, in a car from Nampally to Katedan Industrial Area on some work around 8 am.

“While negotiating a curve at PVNR Pillar No 298 Waseem lost control of the car and rammed into the divider. The vehicle overturned after hitting the divider. Apparently he was overspeeding and could not control the car,” said Mohd Nazeeruddin, Sub Inspector Rajendranagar police station.

Soon after the accident, Rajendranagar police rushed to the spot and shifted the body of Waseem to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. The injured persons, Imtiyaz and Rizwan, were shifted to hospital for treatment.

An autopsy was conducted on the body of Waseem at Osmania General Hospital mortuary and handed over to the family members.

After the accident, there was a traffic jam on the expressway for a short time which was cleared by the traffic police. A case was registered by the Rajendranagar police and investigation taken up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .