One killed in chemical reactor blast in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: One person was killed when a chemical reactor exploded at a bio-plant of the GVK Group in the Nacharam industrial area late on Tuesday.

Officials said over-pressure in the reactor was suspected to have led to the explosion. The victim was identified as T Naveen (22), who was working as a fitter in the plant and a native of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Nacharam police, when Naveen was working on the chemical reactor, it suddenly exploded, injuring him fatally. He died on the spot. Four others who were present in the spot were in shock after the explosion but were not injured.

“When we reached the spot, Naveen was already dead. Others were in panic. They were given first-aid and they are fine now,” the Nacharam police said.

“There was no fire. However, as a precautionary measure, we informed the Fire Department and a fire engine is on the spot to deal with fire emergencies,” the police said and added that no complaint had been lodged yet.

“We have not received any complaint yet. Based on a complaint, a case will be booked. If anyone alleges negligence, a case will be booked under those sections and investigated,” police said.