One killed in road accident at Punjagutta

Hyderabad: A 34 year-old man died in a road accident on Punjagutta flyover late on Saturday night. The victim was dentified as Mohd Tajuddin, who reportedly works for a vernacular daily.

According to the police, Tajuddin was going on his motorcycle from Banjara Hills towards Begumpet on the Punjagutta flyover when a car coming in the opposite direction hit his bike.

“Due to the impact of the collision Tajuddin was flung in the air and landed on the service road beneath. He sustained injuries and died on the spot,” said Punjagutta police.

The police registered a case and are investigating. The driver of the car reportedly ran away after the accident. More details awaited.