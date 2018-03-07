One killed, one injured in accident in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:01 pm

Hyderabad: One person died and another suffered injuries when a car rammed another car that was parked on the roadside at Shameerpet here around midnight on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred when a group of persons gathered to repair a car that broke down, and another car lost control and crashed into it.

“One person died while being shifted to the hospital and another suffered minor injuries,” said the police, adding that four cars were damaged in the incident.

Shameerpet police booked a case and are investigating.