One killed in road accident in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:28 pm 12:35 pm

Hyderabad: One person died and two others were injured when the car belonging to Government Chief Whip Koppula Eashwar met with an accident on the Karimnagar bypass road on Monday.

According to information reaching here, Eashwar, who is in Karimnagar in connection with the regional conference for district and mandal level members of the farmers’ coordination committee, was not in the car when the accident occured. The accident occured when an Alto rammed into Eashwar’s car.

The deceased has been identified as Sundarapu Gopal of Mancherial district. The condition of one of the two injured is stated to be critical.